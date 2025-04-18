Markets
Ireda posts strong growth momentum in Q4, but ₹470 crore Gensol loan is a concern
Summary
- The lender’s borrowing costs may increase due to higher exposure to the private sector and a high proportion of the vulnerable portfolio, including its exposure to Gensol Engineering, barred by the Securities & Exchange Board of India.
Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (Ireda) rose almost 4% after reporting a 49% growth in net profit in Q4 of FY25, thanks to strong credit offtake and improved interest margins.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more