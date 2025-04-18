Also Read | Banks pledge to lend ₹ 25 trillion by 2030 for green transition

This includes its exposure to Gensol Engineering Ltd, barred by the Securities & Exchange Board of India in its 15 April interim order. As per an ICRA rating action report dated 4 March, IREDA has a total exposure of ₹470 crore to Gensol, including ₹216 crore towards working capital. Ireda had unpaid dues of ₹56 crore from Gensol as of 15 March, according to Sebi.