IRFC IPO: Three things that investors need to check

The government has dipped its toes into the privatization of the Indian Railways through partnerships. In such cases, the Railways have the choice to alter their funding. This in turn could take away opportunities from IRFC towards private players or even banks. This is a key risk that investors need to watch for, according to analysts at Nirmal Bang. “Any shift in the funding pattern of Indian Railways can impact IRFC’s growth prospects. For example, in case Indian Railways opts to borrow directly from banks and other financial institutions instead of IRFC or opts for public-private partnerships," a note from the brokerage said.

