IRFC, NCDC issue scrap shows bond fatigue is real

The sentiment is against bonds globally as inflation fears have come to the fore with rise in commodity prices. From copper to crude, prices of commodities have risen and so have sovereign bond yields with them. US treasury yields are near their one-year highs and those in European countries are coming out of negative territory. With governments finding their cost of borrowing increase, the private sector cannot hope for cheap funds. For Indian companies, there is trouble back home too. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is on the path of normalising liquidity. That means the extent of surplus liquidity would reduce progressively and the price of liquidity is also on the rise.