Iron ore integration to help drive Tata Steel’s prospects

Tata Steel that was among the largest gainers in the Nifty stocks also touched fresh 52-week high on Thursday. With rising steel demand and realizations in the country, street sentiments remain upbeat on the company that is an integrated steel manufacturer. Having captive supplies of iron ore and coal, the key raw material for steel manufacturing, the company remains insulated from the impact of rising raw material prices. The prices of iron ore in the international arena are near all-time highs. In India, National Mineral Development Corp. Ltd (NMDC), the country’s largest iron ore producer, has raised prices by more than 50% since the beginning of November 2020.

With not much pressure on costs, the company’s operating performance is to continue improving and is expected to see regular improvement in per tonne profits. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect the company to report Ebitda per tonne of ₹18,988 during the December quarter. This is not only much better than ₹12,822 seen in the September quarter but is almost double from ₹9,646 seen during the year-ago-quarter. Notably, Tata Steel leads other peers in per tonne profits for domestic operations. JSW Steel, and Jindal Steel and Power are pegged to report ₹13,959 and ₹16,307 during the December quarter, respectively.

Also Read | Meet the faces behind the faceless farm protest at Delhi’s doorstep

With steel price demand and supplies to remain firm in the ongoing quarter, one may see more benefits for Tata steel. In a report dated 6 January, analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd said that domestic hot rolled coil prices rose by a further ₹2,750/tonne (5%) compared to the previous week as major producers calibrated their notified prices with wholesale ones.

However, all eyes will be on Chinese demand and steel realizations post the end of festivities related to the Chinese New Year. The Chinese steel prices have stayed rangebound, say analysts. Being the largest consumer of commodities, China demand and realizations hold key to international steel prices.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel prospects also hinge on European operations. The rising steel prices in Europe bode well for the profitability of European operations, however, rising iron ore prices will take away some of the benefits. Tata Steel Europe is dependent on external supplies to meets its iron ore demand. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said “We estimate Europe Ebitda /tonne at $34/tonne (-$27/tonne in 2QFY21) as higher steel spreads would be largely offset by higher iron ore prices". Meanwhile, all eyes are also on progress in Tata Steel European structuring. An asset sale of Tata Steel’s Ijmuiden, Netherlands, facility is expected to fetch about $2-2.5 billion and could ease net debt levels in the coming quarters. This could be a bog catalyst for the stock.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via