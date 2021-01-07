Iron ore integration to help drive Tata Steel’s prospects

With not much pressure on costs, the company’s operating performance is to continue improving and is expected to see regular improvement in per tonne profits. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect the company to report Ebitda per tonne of ₹18,988 during the December quarter. This is not only much better than ₹12,822 seen in the September quarter but is almost double from ₹9,646 seen during the year-ago-quarter. Notably, Tata Steel leads other peers in per tonne profits for domestic operations. JSW Steel, and Jindal Steel and Power are pegged to report ₹13,959 and ₹16,307 during the December quarter, respectively.