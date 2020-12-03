Is Bharti Airtel throwing good money after bad with Infratel investment?

To start with, it’s important to note that Airtel’s investment is somewhat hedged. “Infratel’s merger with Indus Towers includes a clause of a special dividend payout, which coupled with the recurring annual divided, could mean a dividend inflow of around ₹450 crore on the 4.9% stake Airtel has purchased within the next year," points out an analyst at a domestic institutional brokerage. “Besides, even in a worst case scenario of a Vodafone Idea bankruptcy, we still expect Infratel shares to be valued at around ₹160 a piece, and Airtel’s investment may be marked down by around ₹750 crore, vis-à-vis its purchase price," he adds. Adjusted for the dividend, therefore, only about a tenth of the investment is at risk, goes the theory.