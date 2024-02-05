Is more trouble on the anvil for UPL?

Agrochemical company UPL Ltd’s underwhelming December quarter (Q3FY24) earnings triggered a slew of rating downgrades on the stock by broking firms. The stock slipped as much as 11% on Monday, also hitting a new 52-week low of ₹470.05 apiece.

Prolonged destocking in key markets, elevated pricing pressure, higher rebates given to distributors and product returns, and liquidation of high-cost inventories were factors that marred Q3 UPL’s earnings.

Consolidated revenue fell by nearly 28% year-on-year to ₹9,887 crore. But a slower pace of drop in total expenses meant a steep 97% drop in Ebitda in Q3. Thus, Ebitda margin shrunk to a low to 0.94% from 21% a year ago. While expectations from Q3 were running low, such a hit was not anticipated. “A mere 1% Ebitda margin has never been seen in the last decade," said Krishan Parwani, analyst at JM Financial Institutional Securities.

Factoring in Q3 results and commentary, JM Financial has lowered its Ebitda estimates for FY24 by 34%, FY25 by 14%, and FY26 by 12%.

Still, UPL sees Ebitda margin improving going into Q4 as it does not foresee rebate issues. Going into FY25, high-cost inventories will be limited. With this, a gradual recovery in Q1FY25 is likely and normalcy should return from Q2.

What also adds to the woes is that the debt scenario is turning worrisome. Muted operating cash flows and higher working capital meant UPL’s reported net debt rose to almost ₹31,350 crore at December-end from ₹30700 crore at September-end.

The company sees deleveraging as a priority and has announced rights issue of up to $500 million to repay debt and is also exploring fund raising opportunities in platforms business. But there is caution. Nuvama Institutional Equities believes there is a risk of credit rating downgrades in the near term given the increase in UPL’s net debt/Ebitda to 5.3x in FY24. “It may trigger higher interest cost and further strain its cash flows," it said.

The US-based agricultural chemical and seed major Corteva has guided a low single-digit decline for global agrochemical industry sales in 2024, followed by low single-digit growth in 2025. This suggests UPL’s recovery path could be similarly subdued.

Looking beyond short-term challenges, investors would do well to monitor crucial factors such as demand recovery in key markets, debt repayment, inventory liquidation, and the underlying demand for agrochemicals.

In the past six months, the stock has fallen 21% largely due to weakness in margin owing to inventory destocking, pricing pressure and higher rebates. The stock trades at 13 times estimated FY25 earnings, Bloomberg data showed.