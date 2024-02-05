Markets
Is more trouble on the anvil for UPL?
SummaryThe UPL Ltd’s stock slipped as much as 11% on Monday, hitting a fresh 52-week low of ₹470.05 apiece.
Agrochemical company UPL Ltd’s underwhelming December quarter (Q3FY24) earnings triggered a slew of rating downgrades on the stock by broking firms. The stock slipped as much as 11% on Monday, also hitting a new 52-week low of ₹470.05 apiece.
