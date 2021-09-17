The track record of asset reconstruction companies (ARC) in recovering money back from defaulted loans is dodgy. What is even bleak is the history of banks selling defaulted loans to ARCs. The process is long-drawn and as such ARCs end up getting only the worst loans among those defaulted.

The National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), the new bad bank in town, is born with the intention of changing this paradigm. Armed with ₹100 crore as capital and a government guarantee worth ₹30,600 crore, the bad bank wants to squeeze money out of ₹2 trillion worth of toxic loans which banks will transfer over five years.

But will it be able to bring change? Analysts are not hopeful. They are pointing out that the first batch of ₹90,000 crore that would get transferred to the bad bank will be mostly written-off accounts. The provisioning against these loans is at 100%. In essence, any recovery from this set is like a bonus to banks. “Banks may transfer Rs2 trillion worth of NPLs/ written off loans (1.8% of loans) to bad bank of which first batch will be Rs0.9 trillion (0.8% of loans) that have been mostly written-off as there hasn't been resolution," wrote those at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd in a note.

ARCs have two main uses in the case of stressed asset recovery. One is to free up capital for lenders by taking these assets off their balance sheets. Second is to get the maximum possible money back through recovery process, one that is expected to be superior to that of the lenders. If the ARC is able to deliver on both, it is akin to a warehouse. If it delivers only on the first, it merely becomes a dump yard of toxic assets that banks use on a regular basis.

The NARCL may deliver on the first use. Transfer of ₹2 trillion worth of loans to the bad bank may free up capital to stymied public sector banks that want to grow. Whether banks will get opportunities to grow in the wake of the pandemic is another story. But capital may not be a constraint anymore.

The bigger use is recovery. This brings us to the trickiest part of stressed asset resolution: the resolution itself. In that, the pricing of the assets at the time of the sale to NARCL would be critical. Historically, banks have been able to get back not more than 10-15% as recovery from written-off accounts. As such, the underlying assets in these loans have zero book value on the banks’ balance sheet. Banks are paying money from their pocket to get a government guarantee for a written-off loan with zero book value, the recovery from which is going to be long drawn and perhaps not enough. As absurd as it sounds, that is the crux of the resolution process of the NARCL.

Here is an example given by Jefferies. Assuming a 20% value of the asset underlying ₹1000 crore defaulted loan, the bank would get just 3% of the original loan value in cash upfront. In this example, the bank gets ₹30 crore. The balance ₹170 crore would be issued as security receipts which will carry a government guarantee. Banks will pay a fee for this guarantee.

The NARCL will have to deliver on this recovery front or risk being a dump yard. Dump yards do not facilitate redistribution of capital in an economy and therefore have a cost.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.