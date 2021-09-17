Is NARCL, the new bad bank in town, a warehouse or dump yard?

The bigger use is recovery. This brings us to the trickiest part of stressed asset resolution: the resolution itself. In that, the pricing of the assets at the time of the sale to NARCL would be critical. Historically, banks have been able to get back not more than 10-15% as recovery from written-off accounts. As such, the underlying assets in these loans have zero book value on the banks’ balance sheet. Banks are paying money from their pocket to get a government guarantee for a written-off loan with zero book value, the recovery from which is going to be long drawn and perhaps not enough. As absurd as it sounds, that is the crux of the resolution process of the NARCL.