Is new phone a drag on RIL Arpu?
Summary
- It is still early days, and one needs to monitor user experience to see if it continues to drive subscriber additions.
The good thing about the launch of the JioBharat feature phone is it aided subscriber additions for Jio, the telecom subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, during the September quarter (Q2FY24). Jio’s quarterly net subscriber addition continued to rise in Q2, helped by a lower churn and 5G launch to 11.1 million. For perspective, it stood at 9.2 million and 6.4 million in Q1 and Q4FY23.