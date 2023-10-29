Is new phone a drag on RIL Arpu?

However, the growth in the average revenue per user (Arpu) has been underwhelming. In Q2, higher subscriber additions from a lower priced segment meant only 0.7% sequential rise in Jio’s Arpu to ₹181.70. Jefferies India’s analysts said Jio’s daily Arpu fell for the second quarter in a row, despite rising share of higher-Arpu home broadband segment in overall revenues. “This suggests that Jio’s daily Arpu in the mobile segment is declining, potentially due to higher additions among lower-Arpu subscriber segment (JioBharat led)," said the analysts in a report on 28 October. The brokerage cut its revenue and Ebitda estimates for Jio by 1% over FY24-26. Ebitda, a measure of profitability, stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.