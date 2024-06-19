Is the coast clear for IIFL Finance?
Summary
- Despite the conclusion of the RBI's special audit, IIFL Finance continues to grapple with regulatory compliance issues and declining earnings from its gold loan segment. While diversification provides some relief, a swift recovery in stock performance appears unlikely.
Investors in IIFL Finance Ltd have found some relief following the completion of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) special audit. However, the damage to the company’s Q4FY24 earnings and brand image has already been done.