Is the coast clear for IIFL Finance?

In Q4FY24, IIFL's gold loan AUM declined 5% sequentially to ₹23,354 crore, a drop that was expected as new lending ceased. The period also saw a significant rise in non-performing gold loan assets from 0.8% to 3.8%, likely due to hampered recovery efforts from restrictions on cash repayments and auction procedural issues. Recall that RBI’s main concerns were regarding the disbursement and collection in cash exceeding statutory limit under the Income Tax Act, procedural shortcomings in gold auctions in cases of default, and a lack of transparency in customer charges.