Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Is the coast clear for IIFL Finance?

Is the coast clear for IIFL Finance?

Manish Joshi

  • Despite the conclusion of the RBI's special audit, IIFL Finance continues to grapple with regulatory compliance issues and declining earnings from its gold loan segment. While diversification provides some relief, a swift recovery in stock performance appears unlikely.

While stocks, bonds and other assets flutter in and out of fashion, gold’s track record as the flagbearer of wealth stretches for over 5,000 years. (File Photo: AP)

Investors in IIFL Finance Ltd have found some relief following the completion of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) special audit. However, the damage to the company’s Q4FY24 earnings and brand image has already been done.

Investors in IIFL Finance Ltd have found some relief following the completion of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) special audit. However, the damage to the company’s Q4FY24 earnings and brand image has already been done.

The RBI had observed several regulatory breaches in IIFL’s gold loan portfolio, which comprised 30% of its consolidated assets under management (AUM) for FY24. Consequently, the regulator had imposed an immediate ban on the company from sanctioning and disbursing new gold loans effective 4 March 2024.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

The RBI had observed several regulatory breaches in IIFL’s gold loan portfolio, which comprised 30% of its consolidated assets under management (AUM) for FY24. Consequently, the regulator had imposed an immediate ban on the company from sanctioning and disbursing new gold loans effective 4 March 2024.

In Q4FY24, IIFL's gold loan AUM declined 5% sequentially to 23,354 crore, a drop that was expected as new lending ceased. The period also saw a significant rise in non-performing gold loan assets from 0.8% to 3.8%, likely due to hampered recovery efforts from restrictions on cash repayments and auction procedural issues. Recall that RBI’s main concerns were regarding the disbursement and collection in cash exceeding statutory limit under the Income Tax Act, procedural shortcomings in gold auctions in cases of default, and a lack of transparency in customer charges.

Read This: Gold loan NBFCs shine, Muthoot more than Manappuram

The company's compliance with regulatory requirements is under review by the RBI, and IIFL management anticipates positive feedback. However, there is no clear timeline for the resumption of gold lending operations. During an earnings call, IIFL management refrained from providing AUM growth guidance for FY25, emphasizing a focus on compliance and risk control. Consequently, earnings from gold lending are expected to remain subdued in Q1FY25.

IIFL's diversification strategy, meanwhile, has provided some cushion against the impact of the RBI's ban. Its microfinance and home finance segments significantly contributed to the consolidated net profit for FY24, mitigating the adverse effects on the gold loan business.

More Here: Gold finance cos enter FY25 with a bang

IIFL Home Finance maintained its contribution to group net profit at levels similar to FY23. However, IIFL Samasta Finance, the company’s microfinance arm, increased its net profit contribution from 8% to 25% year-on-year.

Notably, the return on assets (RoA) for microfinance lending was highest at 5%, followed by home finance at 4.4% and IIFL standalone (including gold loan business) at 2.3%. The low RoA of the gold loan business is dampening overall return ratios, and asset quality trends across segments will need close monitoring.

IIFL shares have risen 13% this month, reacting positively to the conclusion of the RBI’s special audit announced on 4 June. Nevertheless, in the current calendar year so far, the stock is down 19%. As things stand, a swift turnaround in stock performance seems unlikely.

Also Read: What gold’s new playbook is telling equity investors

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Manish Joshi

Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.