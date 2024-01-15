Is the glass half full for Tier-1 IT firms?
Summary
- Clients are focusing on conserving cash, thus leading to a delay in decision-making and project deferrals. This means that a faster conversion of deals into meaningful revenue growth isn’t on the cards in the near term
In a breather of sorts, the December quarter (Q3FY24) results of tier-1 IT companies released so far, were not as bad as feared. The sequential constant currency (CC) revenue performance of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro were better than estimates. Expectations were low as Q3 is a seasonally weak quarter due to furloughs coupled with the ongoing demand uncertainty.