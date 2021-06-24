Is the picture ahead brighter for PVR and Inox Leisure shares?

Occupancies collapsed as people refrained from venturing out because of the various restrictions imposed to contain the spread of infections and the need to protect themselves from the virus. The upshot: in FY21, both PVR and Inox Leisure saw their consolidated operating revenues drop by 92-94% on a year-on-year basis. With the resurgence in covid-19 cases, the outlook for the current June quarter is understandably dull, too, further delaying recovery in the sector. The focus for multiplexes from a near-term perspective would again be on costs as revenues are evaporating.

