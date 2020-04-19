Is there a force majeure risk to NTPC’s guaranteed returns biz?

Shares of NTPC Ltd have gained 25% from their lows in March, higher than the 21% rise in the Nifty index. Data for March shows a notable improvement in utilization at NTPC’s power plants.

Plant availability factor (PAF) improved to 94.4% in Q4, up from 91.7% in the year-ago period, shows data compiled by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. The recovery reflects the improvement in fuel availability and supplies. Lack of sufficient fuel had impacted the company’s plants in earlier quarters, resulting in cost under-recovery and revenue loss. With PAF now improving, incentive income will rise.

But these are uncertain times. With covid-19 bringing unprecedented economic pain, many stakeholders are asking for relief.

The government waived late payment penalty and announced a three-month moratorium for payments by power distribution companies (discoms). This will drive up receivables and stretch NTPC’s working capital.

Losing power

Further, the government has reportedly received a proposal from discoms to temporarily lower the regulated returns of power generating firms using the force majeure clause. Under the regulated business model, NTPC is assured of a minimum return on equity (RoE) of 15.5%.

The proposal is still in deliberation stage. There is no precedence of the regulator lowering RoEs due to difficulties faced by discoms, said JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. If the regulator asks producers to forgo 1% RoE for a year, NTPC’s annual earnings will be hit by 5%, show calculations by JM Financial.

But the impact many not be large. However, an RoE cut and payment delays can exert notable financial pressure. Importantly, an intermediate change in RoE can hit investor sentiment towards utility stocks, known for steady earnings and dividend payouts.

“The current unprecedented times increases the potential of out-of-turn events. Risk-free rates have declined in India and globally, and could possibly remain benign. Fortunately, for these companies (NTPC and Power Grid Corp. of India), the regulated RoE regime is in place for another four years. If this happens in the near future, it would raise the risk of a sustainable cut in regulated RoE," said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a note.

Share Via