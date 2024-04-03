Is there more steam left in the passenger vehicle segment?
SummarySome are sceptical about the sustainability of high growth rates ahead. But what remains underappreciated is the growth lever available to the industry in the form of premium product mix. Car buyers are now ditching the entry level models and opting for new premium models.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s ended FY24 on a good note within the passenger vehicle (PV) industry. The company’s overall volume grew by 10% year-on-year last month to 187,196 vehicles even though exports units dropped. Here, domestic PV volumes rose by 15% year-on-year to 152,718.