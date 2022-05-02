Is Wipro's turnaround story losing steam?

In Q4FY22, its IT services revenue grew 3.1% in constant currency (CC) terms sequentially, missing the consensus estimate of 3.4%. Ebit margin declined 60 basis points sequentially to 17%. Ebit is short for earnings before interest and tax. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd note that Ebit margin is the lowest since 1QFY19 levels were impacted adversely by the dilutive impact of acquisitions made by Wipro through the past 18 months.