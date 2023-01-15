IT cos margin recovery a solace

Sector bellwether Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s (TCS) Ebit margin rose by 50 basis points (bps) sequentially in Q3 to 24.5%. TCS is confident of achieving an Ebit of 25% by Q4FY23. One basis point is 0.01%. Margin of close competitor Infosys was flat at 21.5%. The company has retained its FY23 margin guidance at 21-22% and expects it to be around the lower end of the band. According to Investec Capital Services (India) Ltd, in line with historical trends, Infosys’ margin could potentially decline in Q4. However, there is room to improve margins through FY24/FY25 led by better utilization, potentially lower wage increases in FY24 with lower attrition and lower subcontracting costs. “Overall, we estimate Ebit margins improving by 40/50bps in FY24/FY25E," said the Investec report.

