IT firms with exposure to healthcare brace for immunity test

In the tier-1 category, the contribution of the healthcare vertical has been somewhat inconsistent for HCL Technologies Ltd. Revenue from the segment declined by 4% sequentially in Q1FY25 but rebounded with approximately 3% growth in Q2FY25. Meanwhile, Wipro Ltd saw stronger performance in this segment, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 8.5% over the past two years, as noted in the Motilal Oswal report.