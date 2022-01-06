IT firms’ share in office leasing is still shrinking

Pandemic-related uncertainty and mobility restrictions have prompted IT firms to postpone decisions to lease office spaces. After the second covid wave, companies have adopted a hybrid working model. Although the IT industry was the largest contributor to total office transactions in H22021, the steep decline in its share in just a year has impacted rentals. Rentals fell 7.6% in 2021, the Knight Frank report says.

