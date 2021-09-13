IT growth pushes share of southern cities in office leasing to 66% in FY21

In terms of new office supply too, southern cities continued to ramp up their share -- from 40% in FY18 to nearly 63% in FY21. Of the total new office space completion of 40.25 mn sq. ft. in FY21 across the top 7 cities, the southern cities had a 63% share (around 25.55 mn sq. ft.). The office supply share of the main western markets shrank to just 19% in FY21 (from 40% in FY18.)

