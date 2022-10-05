IT  investors  must  look  beyond usual

The sector’s attrition is expected to have peaked and should start declining on an annualized basis across companies. However, hiring could moderate in the quarters ahead because of macro uncertainties and the common furloughs that happen in the December quarter. Given this, IT investors have understandably been nervous. The Nifty IT index has fallen by 24% so far in FY23, underperforming the benchmark index Nifty50. The sector’s valuation multiple measured with regard to price-to-earnings have cooled-off of late, but are still higher than historical average. Some analysts note that the IT sector’s valuations have factored in a slowdown, but not a recession. If recession risk was to actually play out, valuations could further correct.