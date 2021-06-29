It is raining credit guarantees, will it pour loans?

So far under the ECLGS scheme, lenders have given out ₹2.69 trillion worth of loans, which is 90% of the earlier target. Bankers have been asking for the target to be increased given that the demand for cheap credit may rise in the wake of the second wave. This shows that there is demand for credit albeit weak. “The impact will depend on how much money is borrowed through this route. Sectors like tourism should benefit provided they are allowed to open in a meaningful manner. The lower interest rate charged which can be 2-3% less than the normal rate will help to lower the cost of funds. It needs to be seen if such funds are taken for investment or for repaying old loans," wrote analysts at Care Ratings in a note.

