IT earnings: One eye on FY26 guidance, the other on midcaps
Summary
- As Indian IT firms brace for another muted quarter, all eyes are on FY26 guidance amid weak discretionary spending and trade headwinds. With tier-1 companies under pressure, midcaps could offer relative resilience—but not without risks.
Investors in Indian IT stocks have stepped into FY26 on an anxious note. The latest blow: newly announced reciprocal tariffs by the US, which threaten to further derail the sector’s already-stalled revenue growth recovery. Companies continue to battle the same headwinds—cautious clients, muted discretionary tech spending, and prolonged deal cycles—all of which are slowing revenue conversion and triggering another wave of earnings downgrades.