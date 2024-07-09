IT: Margin recovery hopes need a reset too as revenue revival gets delayed
Summary
- Expectations of a significant revival in the revenues of IT services companies have now been pushed to FY26 as there aren’t many solid signs that the pain of muted demand has bottomed out
The Street’s expectations of a significant revival in the revenues of information technology services companies have now been pushed to FY26. Consequently, the Nifty IT index has underperformed the Nifty 50 index so far in 2024.