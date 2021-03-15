It only gets worse for RBI as inflationary pressures loom

The upshot is that inflation is everywhere and this is a threat to a fledgling recovery. Already fuel inflation has begun to force Indians to cut on consumption. The central bank’s options are clear. The liquidity normalization that RBI began would now have to gather steam. An accommodative monetary policy stance woudn’t last for more than two quarters now. Nomura expects the central bank to begin normalization in first half of FY22 and to finally hike its repo rate in the fourth quarter.

