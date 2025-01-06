IT: Forget Q3 results, focus on commentary

Global IT major Accenture has not seen a material change in demand, it said in its earnings call in December. Accenture’s result is often seen as an indicator of the future performance of tier-1 Indian IT firms. It also signalled pricing pressure due to elevated competition amid a constrained client budget scenario. A worry is that the US Fed’s recent hawkish tone on future interest rate cuts might influence client budgets. Typically, clarity on client budgets emerges by January/February.