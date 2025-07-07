IT: Seasonally strong Q1 won’t sparkle this time
India’s IT sector, typically buoyant in the June quarter, is facing a tepid Q1FY26. While fears over US tariff-led slowdown have eased, demand remains flat, and revenue growth is expected to be modest and uneven.
For Indian information technology, the June quarter began on a dull note. At the onset, serious concerns emerged around the trade tariff-led impact on the US economy—a crucial market for the Indian IT sector. However, as the quarter progressed, the intensity of tariff uncertainties reduced to some extent. Still, the latest commentary from the Accenture management and various brokerages indicates that the demand scenario has not improved or worsened. While this is comforting for edgy IT investors, expectations about the upcoming results of an otherwise strong Q1 quarter are low.