Tech mood darkens as investors turn sceptical of FY24 guidance

Tech mood darkens as investors turn sceptical of FY24 guidance2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Most tier-1 information technology (IT) companies disappointed with flat or negative sequential constant currency (CC) revenue growth. Midcap IT firms did relatively better on revenue, but results were a mixed bag.
The Nifty IT index was a laggard in April, falling by 3%. It was also the only index to clock negative returns last month among key sectoral indices. Investors seem to have taken note of the dull March quarter (Q4FY23) results. Most tier-1 information technology (IT) companies disappointed with flat or negative sequential constant currency (CC) revenue growth. Midcap IT firms did relatively better on revenue, but results were a mixed bag.
