Chart Beat: IT sector margins ebb in Q1FY25 hurt by wage hikes, visa costs
Summary
- For FY25, IT giants Infosys and HCL Technologies have guided for Ebit margin range of 20-22% and 18-19%
On one hand, Indian information technology (IT) companies continue to face demand pressures, keeping revenue growth visibility bleak. On the other, a combination of unfavourable factors such as wage hikes, higher visa costs and elevated selling, general, and administrative expenses are weighing on the sector’s Ebit margin performance. Ebit is earnings before interest and tax.