Chart Beat: IT sector margins ebb in Q1FY25 hurt by wage hikes, visa costs

Going ahead, IT companies are expected to continue focusing on cost-saving initiatives to curb margin compression. For FY25, IT giants Infosys Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd have guided for Ebit margin range of 20-22% and 18-19%, respectively. Among mid-caps, the managements of Persistent Systems Ltd and Coforge Ltd expect margins to improve in the coming quarters aided by margin levers such as better utilization levels and operational efficiencies.