IT stocks are recovering, but a re-rating still looks distant
Indian IT stocks have staged a partial recovery after April’s tariff-driven selloff, buoyed by Accenture’s upbeat outlook. However, sluggish deal momentum, muted discretionary spending, and steep valuations may still cloud the prospects of a sector-wide re-rating.
Indian IT services sector is the most preferred investment theme among fund managers, according to the latest Asia Fund Manager Survey by BofA Securities. In June, 21% of fund managers chose the sector as their top pick, up from 13% in May. The survey findings were followed by results from global IT major Accenture, which is widely seen as a bellwether for Indian tier-1 IT firms.