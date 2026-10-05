IT firms' Q2 reality check: Growth recovery still out of sight

Indian IT stocks may see a positive rub-off of Accenture’s solid Q4FY26 (June-August) result. Accenture competes with tier-I IT firms in the managed services (outsourcing) business, and is often seen as an indicator of future prospects.
Indian IT stocks may see a positive rub-off of Accenture’s solid Q4FY26 (June-August) result. Accenture competes with tier-I IT firms in the managed services (outsourcing) business, and is often seen as an indicator of future prospects.
Accenture, which follows a September-August financial year, delivered 7% year-on-year revenue growth in Q4FY26, above guidance and consensus estimate. FY27 revenue growth target of 3-6%, was ahead of Street’s 2-5% expectations.
Accenture, which follows a September-August financial year, delivered 7% year-on-year revenue growth in Q4FY26, above guidance and consensus estimate. FY27 revenue growth target of 3-6%, was ahead of Street’s 2-5% expectations.
But Indian IT investors shouldn't get carried away. Accenture’s FY27 growth target implies modest 0.5–4% organic growth, below FY26 organic growth of 3%, said Systematix Shares and Stocks (India). Accenture’s Q4FY26 results offer a neutral read-through for Indian IT—demand and budgets remain stable, but a broad-based recovery is yet to emerge, it added.
Accenture expects the macro environment to remain dynamic in FY27 and similar to FY26. While pricing held steady for entire FY26, it softened in several business areas in Q4FY26, the management said. Pricing pressure may continue amid stiff competition.
The Indian IT sector’s September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings season begins with Tata Consultancy Services’s results on 8 October. Q2 is usually a seasonally strong quarter, but macro uncertainty, weak demand environment, AI-led productivity pressures and intense competition may hurt growth for tier-I IT companies.
Tier-II firms will continue to beat larger peers on revenue growth driven by better execution. IT companies under the coverage of Jefferies India are expected to post 1.7% aggregate sequential constant currency (CC) revenue growth in Q2FY27, led by acquisitions. Organic growth is estimated at just 0.8%. Mid-sized firms would see 3.5% sequential CC revenue growth, large IT firms would clock a muted 0.5% growth, making Q2FY27 the weakest Q2 for large IT firms in the past three years, said the Jefferies report dated 30 September.
Mixed trends
The banking, financial services and insurance vertical may show positive momentum. Manufacturing remains soft, while hi-tech, communication and retail could see mixed trends. ER&D firms face pressure due to weakness in the auto sector, supply chain disruption and West Asia war. The US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis points rate hike, its first since 2023, and the possibility of another hike later in 2026 would weigh on clients' IT spending decisions, as borrowing costs soar.
Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin would remain broadly stable sequentially, supported by operating leverage, internal cost optimization and productivity efforts. However, rupee depreciation, wage hikes, business-related seasonality, and mergers & acquisition could influence margin movement.
Deal activity was healthy in Q2FY27, indicating that AI is moving beyond pilots towards scaled adoption. Key deals in Q2FY27 were HCL–Fortune Global 50 firm, TCS–Porsche, TCS–Odisha government, Coforge–European client and Infosys–Crocs. Large transformation, AI-led, cost optimisation, and vendor consolidation deals would continue to drive the deal pipeline. However, slower revenue conversion may prompt Infosys and HCL Technologies to trim FY27 revenue growth guidance.
Overall, steep revenue recovery in FY27 seems unlikely given muted H1 and H2, which includes a seasonally weak furlough impacted Q3. In fact, the industry has entered the fourth year of subdued growth, notes JM Financial Institutional Securities. A sharp de-rating amid AI-led deflation concerns has dragged the Nifty IT index down 25% so far in 2026. The index trades at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 15, way lower than five-year average of 26, according to Bloomberg data. Multi-year low valuation is hardly a selling point.