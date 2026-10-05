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IT firms' Q2 reality check: Growth recovery still out of sight

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read5 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
BFSI could remain supportive, while manufacturing is soft. Hi-tech, communication and retail are likely to see mixed trends.
BFSI could remain supportive, while manufacturing is soft. Hi-tech, communication and retail are likely to see mixed trends.(Pixabay)
Summary

Q2 is usually a seasonally strong quarter, but macro uncertainty, weak demand environment, AI-led productivity pressures and intense competition may hurt growth for tier-I IT companies.

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Indian IT stocks may see a positive rub-off of Accenture’s solid Q4FY26 (June-August) result. Accenture competes with tier-I IT firms in the managed services (outsourcing) business, and is often seen as an indicator of future prospects.

Indian IT stocks may see a positive rub-off of Accenture’s solid Q4FY26 (June-August) result. Accenture competes with tier-I IT firms in the managed services (outsourcing) business, and is often seen as an indicator of future prospects.

Accenture, which follows a September-August financial year, delivered 7% year-on-year revenue growth in Q4FY26, above guidance and consensus estimate. FY27 revenue growth target of 3-6%, was ahead of Street’s 2-5% expectations.

Accenture, which follows a September-August financial year, delivered 7% year-on-year revenue growth in Q4FY26, above guidance and consensus estimate. FY27 revenue growth target of 3-6%, was ahead of Street’s 2-5% expectations.

But Indian IT investors shouldn't get carried away. Accenture’s FY27 growth target implies modest 0.5–4% organic growth, below FY26 organic growth of 3%, said Systematix Shares and Stocks (India). Accenture’s Q4FY26 results offer a neutral read-through for Indian IT—demand and budgets remain stable, but a broad-based recovery is yet to emerge, it added.

Accenture expects the macro environment to remain dynamic in FY27 and similar to FY26. While pricing held steady for entire FY26, it softened in several business areas in Q4FY26, the management said. Pricing pressure may continue amid stiff competition.

The Indian IT sector’s September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings season begins with Tata Consultancy Services’s results on 8 October. Q2 is usually a seasonally strong quarter, but macro uncertainty, weak demand environment, AI-led productivity pressures and intense competition may hurt growth for tier-I IT companies.

Also Read | How mid-sized IT firms are turning AI cost cuts into new revenue

Tier-II firms will continue to beat larger peers on revenue growth driven by better execution. IT companies under the coverage of Jefferies India are expected to post 1.7% aggregate sequential constant currency (CC) revenue growth in Q2FY27, led by acquisitions. Organic growth is estimated at just 0.8%. Mid-sized firms would see 3.5% sequential CC revenue growth, large IT firms would clock a muted 0.5% growth, making Q2FY27 the weakest Q2 for large IT firms in the past three years, said the Jefferies report dated 30 September.

Mixed trends

The banking, financial services and insurance vertical may show positive momentum. Manufacturing remains soft, while hi-tech, communication and retail could see mixed trends. ER&D firms face pressure due to weakness in the auto sector, supply chain disruption and West Asia war. The US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis points rate hike, its first since 2023, and the possibility of another hike later in 2026 would weigh on clients' IT spending decisions, as borrowing costs soar.

Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin would remain broadly stable sequentially, supported by operating leverage, internal cost optimization and productivity efforts. However, rupee depreciation, wage hikes, business-related seasonality, and mergers & acquisition could influence margin movement.

Also Read | IT firms recycle regular software jobs with AI labels

Deal activity was healthy in Q2FY27, indicating that AI is moving beyond pilots towards scaled adoption. Key deals in Q2FY27 were HCL–Fortune Global 50 firm, TCS–Porsche, TCS–Odisha government, Coforge–European client and Infosys–Crocs. Large transformation, AI-led, cost optimisation, and vendor consolidation deals would continue to drive the deal pipeline. However, slower revenue conversion may prompt Infosys and HCL Technologies to trim FY27 revenue growth guidance.

Overall, steep revenue recovery in FY27 seems unlikely given muted H1 and H2, which includes a seasonally weak furlough impacted Q3. In fact, the industry has entered the fourth year of subdued growth, notes JM Financial Institutional Securities. A sharp de-rating amid AI-led deflation concerns has dragged the Nifty IT index down 25% so far in 2026. The index trades at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 15, way lower than five-year average of 26, according to Bloomberg data. Multi-year low valuation is hardly a selling point.

Also Read | Google Cloud, Accenture Launch Unit to Put AI Engineers On-Site With Customers
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    Meet the Author

    Harsha Jethmalani

    Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

    and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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    Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeMarketsMark To MarketIT firms' Q2 reality check: Growth recovery still out of sight

    IT firms' Q2 reality check: Growth recovery still out of sight

    Harsha Jethmalani
    2 min read5 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
    BFSI could remain supportive, while manufacturing is soft. Hi-tech, communication and retail are likely to see mixed trends.
    BFSI could remain supportive, while manufacturing is soft. Hi-tech, communication and retail are likely to see mixed trends.(Pixabay)
    Summary

    Q2 is usually a seasonally strong quarter, but macro uncertainty, weak demand environment, AI-led productivity pressures and intense competition may hurt growth for tier-I IT companies.

    Gift this article

    Indian IT stocks may see a positive rub-off of Accenture’s solid Q4FY26 (June-August) result. Accenture competes with tier-I IT firms in the managed services (outsourcing) business, and is often seen as an indicator of future prospects.

    Indian IT stocks may see a positive rub-off of Accenture’s solid Q4FY26 (June-August) result. Accenture competes with tier-I IT firms in the managed services (outsourcing) business, and is often seen as an indicator of future prospects.

    Accenture, which follows a September-August financial year, delivered 7% year-on-year revenue growth in Q4FY26, above guidance and consensus estimate. FY27 revenue growth target of 3-6%, was ahead of Street’s 2-5% expectations.

    Accenture, which follows a September-August financial year, delivered 7% year-on-year revenue growth in Q4FY26, above guidance and consensus estimate. FY27 revenue growth target of 3-6%, was ahead of Street’s 2-5% expectations.

    But Indian IT investors shouldn't get carried away. Accenture’s FY27 growth target implies modest 0.5–4% organic growth, below FY26 organic growth of 3%, said Systematix Shares and Stocks (India). Accenture’s Q4FY26 results offer a neutral read-through for Indian IT—demand and budgets remain stable, but a broad-based recovery is yet to emerge, it added.

    Accenture expects the macro environment to remain dynamic in FY27 and similar to FY26. While pricing held steady for entire FY26, it softened in several business areas in Q4FY26, the management said. Pricing pressure may continue amid stiff competition.

    The Indian IT sector’s September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings season begins with Tata Consultancy Services’s results on 8 October. Q2 is usually a seasonally strong quarter, but macro uncertainty, weak demand environment, AI-led productivity pressures and intense competition may hurt growth for tier-I IT companies.

    Also Read | How mid-sized IT firms are turning AI cost cuts into new revenue

    Tier-II firms will continue to beat larger peers on revenue growth driven by better execution. IT companies under the coverage of Jefferies India are expected to post 1.7% aggregate sequential constant currency (CC) revenue growth in Q2FY27, led by acquisitions. Organic growth is estimated at just 0.8%. Mid-sized firms would see 3.5% sequential CC revenue growth, large IT firms would clock a muted 0.5% growth, making Q2FY27 the weakest Q2 for large IT firms in the past three years, said the Jefferies report dated 30 September.

    Mixed trends

    The banking, financial services and insurance vertical may show positive momentum. Manufacturing remains soft, while hi-tech, communication and retail could see mixed trends. ER&D firms face pressure due to weakness in the auto sector, supply chain disruption and West Asia war. The US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis points rate hike, its first since 2023, and the possibility of another hike later in 2026 would weigh on clients' IT spending decisions, as borrowing costs soar.

    Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin would remain broadly stable sequentially, supported by operating leverage, internal cost optimization and productivity efforts. However, rupee depreciation, wage hikes, business-related seasonality, and mergers & acquisition could influence margin movement.

    Also Read | IT firms recycle regular software jobs with AI labels

    Deal activity was healthy in Q2FY27, indicating that AI is moving beyond pilots towards scaled adoption. Key deals in Q2FY27 were HCL–Fortune Global 50 firm, TCS–Porsche, TCS–Odisha government, Coforge–European client and Infosys–Crocs. Large transformation, AI-led, cost optimisation, and vendor consolidation deals would continue to drive the deal pipeline. However, slower revenue conversion may prompt Infosys and HCL Technologies to trim FY27 revenue growth guidance.

    Overall, steep revenue recovery in FY27 seems unlikely given muted H1 and H2, which includes a seasonally weak furlough impacted Q3. In fact, the industry has entered the fourth year of subdued growth, notes JM Financial Institutional Securities. A sharp de-rating amid AI-led deflation concerns has dragged the Nifty IT index down 25% so far in 2026. The index trades at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 15, way lower than five-year average of 26, according to Bloomberg data. Multi-year low valuation is hardly a selling point.

    Also Read | Google Cloud, Accenture Launch Unit to Put AI Engineers On-Site With Customers
    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Harsha Jethmalani

      Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

      and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeMarketsMark To MarketIT firms' Q2 reality check: Growth recovery still out of sight
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