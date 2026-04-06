The March quarter (Q4FY26) results of the information technology (IT) sector would be uneventful, to say the least. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kick-start with earnings on 9 April.
IT sector Q4 results likely to be humdrum as revenue growth visibility blurs
SummaryInvestor mood is pessimistic. The Nifty IT index has declined 20% so far in 2026, becoming the second worst performing sectoral indices on the NSE after Nifty Realty. Looming fears of de-rating don't make lower valuations compelling
The March quarter (Q4FY26) results of the information technology (IT) sector would be uneventful, to say the least. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kick-start with earnings on 9 April.
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