IT sector Q4 results likely to be humdrum as revenue growth visibility blurs

Q4 deal wins would be steady, broadly in line with recent quarters’ performance. The deal pipeline is supported by cost optimization and vendor consolidation programs, which continue to be a priority for clients. That said, some IT companies have indicated a delay in the ramp-up of previously signed large deals; there are also early signs of slower deal closures, especially in shorter-duration projects, said Emkay Global Financial Services. Delay in deal closures means slower revenue conversion.