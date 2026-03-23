IT sector re-rating hopes fade amid Middle East tensions, Gen AI

Accenture’s 4% year-on-year CC revenue growth in Q2FY26 was at the top-end of its 1-5% guidance. With strong deal bookings, sustained execution, and AI-led momentum, Accenture raised the lower end of its FY26 CC growth target marginally to 3-5% from 2–5%. “From an organic growth of 4% in FY25, Accenture is projecting 2.5% in FY26. Thus, the narrative of a slight pickup in organic growth in FY27 (by 100-200 basis points) for the Indian industry could be brought into question,” said a BoB Capital Markets report dated 20 March. “We believe the market has not given up yet on the near-term growth expectation while it is grappling with terminal value assumptions,” it added.