The demand environment for IT services is stable rather than sharply improving, according to Accenture. Clients continue to prioritize large, strategic transformation programs with spending trends similar to 2025, said the global IT giant, which competes with tier-I Indian technology companies in outsourcing business and is often seen as an indicator of future prospects.
IT sector re-rating hopes fade amid Middle East tensions, Gen AI
SummaryAccenture, considered a bellwether for the Indian IT sector, raised the lower end of its FY26 CC growth target marginally, but it does not factor in the potential impact if the macro environment deteriorates due to the escalating Middle East conflict
The demand environment for IT services is stable rather than sharply improving, according to Accenture. Clients continue to prioritize large, strategic transformation programs with spending trends similar to 2025, said the global IT giant, which competes with tier-I Indian technology companies in outsourcing business and is often seen as an indicator of future prospects.
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