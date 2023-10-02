Sep quarter may make barely a ripple for IT
The narrative for the second quarter has not changed much versus the recent quarters. Technology companies are poised to clock muted revenue growth despite a robust deal pipeline.
If you are looking for fireworks in the September quarter earnings (Q2FY24), then don’t look at the information technology (IT) sector. The narrative for the second quarter (Q2) has not changed much versus the recent quarters. Technology companies are poised to clock muted revenue growth despite a robust deal pipeline. Slower-than-anticipated ramp-up or conversions of existing deals would cap a sharp revival in revenues in the near future.
