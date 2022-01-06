IT sector's share in office leasing continues to shrink

While some IT companies have started calling their employees to office in a gradual manner, due to uncertainty relating to the new Omicron variant a complete return to office doesn't seem likely soon. In the meantime, IT companies have adopted a hybrid working model, which is a combination of working from office and remotely. This means that office vacancies would remain elevated in the short-term. So, real estate analysts do not expect office rentals to see a meaningful improvement in the near-term. In this backdrop, commentary by the managements of listed REITs on rentals and renewal of office leases in Q3FY22 one of the key things to watch out for.