IT sector swings between hope and despair
Summary
- Accenture is considered a benchmark for the fortunes of Indian IT peers. But despite the positives of its Sep-Nov earnings, Indian IT investors’ sentiment was muted
Global IT giant Accenture’s Q1FY25 results surprised positively with constant currency (CC) revenue growth of 8% year-on-year, beating its 2-6% guidance. Growth was broad-based but led by the healthcare and public services vertical where Accenture has relatively higher exposure than tier-I Indian peers. Consulting business revenue rose 6% year-on-year in CC terms. Managed services (outsourcing)—where Accenture competes with tier-I IT companies—saw growth improve to 11%. Strong Q1 pushed Accenture, which follows a September-August financial year, to raise its FY25 CC revenue growth guidance to 4-7% from 3-6% earlier.