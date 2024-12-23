IT sector swings between hope and despair

The Accenture management attributed revenue growth to better execution of large deals rather than demand improvement. While the FY25 guidance has been raised, there is no material change in the discretionary demand environment for IT services. Clients continue to prioritize large transformation deals and critical programs, while smaller deals remain under pressure. In Q1FY25, Accenture’s order inflow was driven by a record 30 large deals of $100-million plus. The top end of the guidance assumes more of the same spending environment, while the lower end assumes a little more deterioration in spending in FY25 versus FY24, the management said. Clarity on clients’ budgets typically emerges only by January-February. Accenture also pointed to pricing pressure in the market, which is a negative.