Focus on FY24 guidance key for IT1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 08:24 PM IST
Seasonality, declining discretionary spending and slower decision making are expected to adversely impact revenue growth.
Investors in information technology (IT) stocks are edgy as they wait for the March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings report card. This is not because tech firms are poised to post blockbuster results. On the contrary, analysts’ estimates suggest it’s better to keep expectations low. Seasonality, declining discretionary spending and slower decision making are expected to adversely impact revenue growth.
