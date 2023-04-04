Investors in information technology (IT) stocks are edgy as they wait for the March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings report card. This is not because tech firms are poised to post blockbuster results. On the contrary, analysts’ estimates suggest it’s better to keep expectations low. Seasonality, declining discretionary spending and slower decision making are expected to adversely impact revenue growth.

“We expect aggregate revenue growth for IT firms under our coverage to moderate sharply by 170 basis points in Q4 to 0.6% QoQ in constant currency (CC) terms. This is on account of macroeconomic headwinds leading to delays in deal ramp-ups, longer sales cycles and slower revenue conversion due to fewer shorter-term deals," said analysts from Jefferies India. One basis point is 0.01%. The brokerage expects mid-sized IT firms to perform better, led by Coforge Ltd.

Global IT company Accenture has recently narrowed its full-year CC revenue guidance to 8-10% from 8-11% while announcing its results for the quarter ended February. This was despite stellar deal bookings in the quarter, stoking worries of increased demand uncertainty. Accenture’s results are often seen as a bellwether for Indian IT companies.

Given this, what matters more than just the Q4 results of Indian IT firms is the FY24 revenue growth guidance by key companies. Note that the lack of revenue visibility has been a pain point for IT investors for quite some time now and thus, guidance becomes even more important this time around.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) will kick-start the Q4FY23 earnings season for the IT sector on 12 April, followed by Infosys Ltd on 13 April.

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd see Q4 numbers to be of little relevance as the focus shifts to Infosys’ FY24 guidance. “We expect Infosys to guide for 6-8% CC revenue growth for FY24. Given the current market expectation of 8-9% (USD terms), we see this as market neutral," said a JM Financial report on 1 April. Based on a similar analysis, HCL Technologies Ltd could guide for a 9-11% growth, according to JM Financial. In addition, Q1FY24 guidance by Wipro Ltd would be a near-term indicator for demand outlook. Among the midcaps, Coforge’s guidance needs to be closely tracked.

“Focus would also be on leadership exits at Infosys and CEO changes at TCS/Tech Mahindra Ltd. Also, exposure to regional banks and impact on BFS vertical, nature/tenure of deals, sales/deal cycles, pricing, vendor consolidation and attrition would be in focus," said Jefferies analysts.

Weak outlook of the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) vertical in the light of recent global events is a concern. BFSI is a crucial revenue generator for the IT industry. Investors would be keen to know if there is a spill-over in the form of lower digital spending in other verticals. So, commentary on clients’ 2023 IT budgets, deal mix and deal pipeline are crucial to gauge the sector’s revenue visibility.

Meanwhile, margin performance could offer some solace. Easing supply-side pressures, better operating efficiencies, and cross-currency tailwinds may sequentially improve Ebit (earnings before interest and taxes) margins, though the extent could vary for each company.

Improving margins could limit a steep cut in earnings estimates for FY24. Even so, clarity in revenue growth outlook is paramount. Unsurprisingly, the mood on the Street is gloomy. In the past one year, the Nifty IT index has lost nearly 22%. Valuations have come off but that is not enough to regain investors’ confidence. Amid looming recession worries and weak business prospects, a further downside in Indian IT stocks cannot be ruled out.