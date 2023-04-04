Focus on FY24 guidance key for IT

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd see Q4 numbers to be of little relevance as the focus shifts to Infosys’ FY24 guidance. “We expect Infosys to guide for 6-8% CC revenue growth for FY24. Given the current market expectation of 8-9% (USD terms), we see this as market neutral," said a JM Financial report on 1 April. Based on a similar analysis, HCL Technologies Ltd could guide for a 9-11% growth, according to JM Financial. In addition, Q1FY24 guidance by Wipro Ltd would be a near-term indicator for demand outlook. Among the midcaps, Coforge’s guidance needs to be closely tracked.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}