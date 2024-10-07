Markets
IT stocks factor in recovery, but business is on the slow grind
Summary
- IT stocks seem to be pricing-in turnaround, but on the ground, it may take at least a few more quarters before clarity emerges on client budgets, which usually happens post the December quarter.
MUMBAI : The Nifty IT index rose around 14% in the September quarter, compared to the Nifty50's 7% returns, reflecting hopes of demand recovery.
