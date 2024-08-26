IT stocks are surging on hopes of a rate cut, but it’s too early to celebrate
Summary
- Signs of a turnaround in US monetary policy have boosted sentiment, pushing the Nifty IT Index up around 1.5% on Monday, but rich valuations offer little respite for now.
The spotlight is on information technology stocks thanks to US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish comments at the Jackson Hole conference last week. Powell said the time has come for a monetary policy adjustment, hinting at long-awaited interest rate cuts. Powell did not reveal the quantum or the timing of the cuts, but expectations are that the US central bank will begin its easing cycle in September by trimming interest rates by 25 basis points. One basis point is 0.01%.