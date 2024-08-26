IT stocks are surging on hopes of a rate cut, but it’s too early to celebrate

Large US banks remain cautious

It’s worth noting here that large US banks expect a gradual increase in technology investments from the second half of FY25. But for now they are cautious about investing in long-term IT transformation projects. According to Antique Stock Broking, the Q2CY24 results of six large US banks showed a marginal decline in technology investments. On average, technology spending as a percentage of sales fell to 6.3% in Q2CY24 from 6.5% in Q1CY24 and the past eight-quarter average of 6.8%. There are also lingering concerns around the upcoming US presidential election and fears of a recession in that country, so it’s best to keep expectations low.