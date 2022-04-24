It will be a tightrope walk for RBI this year

Now, while the drop in foreign exchange reserves doesn’t sound much in absolute terms, the falling import cover tells us the real story. In early 2021, it was at over 18 months. As of 1 April, it was down to 12 months. Import cover is basically the number of months of goods imports that a country’s foreign exchange reserves can finance at a given point in time. So, while the fall has been fast, we are still in safe territory. In fact, the import cover was around 10 months through much of 2019 and started going up only in 2020, when the imports crashed due to the pandemic.

