ITC looks past its worst quarter. Can the recovery last?

The cigarette segment's earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) fell 35% year-on-year to ₹3,341 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY27), reflecting the first full-quarter impact of the sharp tax increase that took effect on 1 February. But investors had largely braced for the hit. For comparison, cigarette Ebit at Godfrey Philips India and VST Industries declined 52% and 41%, respectively.