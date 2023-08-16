ITC Ltd’s mainstay cigarettes business continues to burn bright. In the June quarter (Q1FY24), volumes are estimated to have risen by around 8%. This comes amid a relatively stable tax environment. Plus, deterrent action by enforcement agencies enables continued volume recovery from illicit trade, said the company.

It is worth noting that the estimated cigarette volume growth in Q1 is lower than the past few quarters, show analysts’ calculations. As such, the moderation in growth should not come as a surprise. “Cigarette volumes have started to cycle a higher base, and growth will optically come down to the mid-high single digits in coming quarters, in our view, albeit still stronger versus its historical average," said Mihir P. Shah, analyst at Nomura Fin-ancial Advisory and Securities (India).

Overall, cigarette business revenues grew by 13% to ₹7,465 crore in Q1. The segment’s earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) increased by 11.2% year-on-year to ₹4,656 crore and contributed 77% of ITC’s total Q1 segment Ebit. This is also the ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in ITC’s cigarette Ebit. Over the near-to-medium term, Nomura expects 10% plus cigarette Ebit growth to continue despite the optical moderation in volume growth.

The performance of ITC’s FMCG (others) business was notable in Q1 with revenue growth at 16% to more than ₹5,000 crore, surpassing this mark for the first time in a quarter. Here, growth was driven by staples, biscuits, noodles, beverages, dairy, agarbatti and premium soaps. The company saw robust growth in urban and rural markets. Jefferies India’s analysts reckon ITC’s FMCG business revenue growth in Q1 has been one of the best in its coverage.

In the hotel business, revenue growth has moderated to 8% in Q1 on a high base. Relatively fewer wedding dates last quarter and pre-planned renovations weighed on occupancy, curbing the growth to that extent. Performance of agri and paper board businesses was not particularly striking.

Meanwhile, ITC’s board approved the hotels business de-merger. For every 10 shares held in ITC, its shareholders will get one share of ITC Hotels. The indicative timeline for listing ITC Hotels is 15 months.

ITC’s shares have fallen by 8% since the company announced its decision to spin-off its hotels business last month. However, investors are sitting on handsome returns. After rising as much as 52% in 2022, so far in 2023, ITC’s shares have risen by around 36%.

The cigarette business has put up a good show in the past few quarters, which is one reason for improved investor sentiment towards the stock. “We believe the stock re-rating has been a factor of healthy Ebit growth in cigarettes and strong recovery in the non-cigarettes business," said analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services.

Stable tax environment would augur well for its cigarettes business. Analysts said ITC’s performance relative to its peers will come into focus as many FMCG companies face inflation woes and demand headwinds amid an uncertain monsoon. Whether ITC sustains the momentum in cigarettes remains a key, besides the performance of its FMCG business.

But the considerable outperformance of ITC shares suggests that investors are capturing the brighter picture adequately. This could limit meaningful near-term upsides.“After seeing a significant re-rating in the past two years, the biggest debate is whether the best is behind," said analysts from Jefferies India in a report on 14 August. “Earning growth will moderate, but we think the stock continues to offer value and provide high earning visibility," they added. According to Bloomberg data, ITC’s shares trade at almost 24 times estimated earnings for FY25.