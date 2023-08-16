ITC may be in for moderation ahead3 min read 16 Aug 2023, 09:24 PM IST
In the June quarter (Q1FY24), volumes are estimated to have risen by around 8%. This comes amid a relatively stable tax environment.
ITC Ltd’s mainstay cigarettes business continues to burn bright. In the June quarter (Q1FY24), volumes are estimated to have risen by around 8%. This comes amid a relatively stable tax environment. Plus, deterrent action by enforcement agencies enables continued volume recovery from illicit trade, said the company.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started