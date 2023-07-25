ITC’s hotel biz demerger: weighing pros and cons

ITC Ltd.’s decision to spin-off its hotels business into a separate entity has evidently not gone down well with investors . Shares of the company have fallen by more than 8% from its 52-week high of ₹499.70 apiece seen on Monday.

Investors are largely unsettled by the proposed structure following the demerger, where ITC will retain 40% of the new entity’s stake, leaving the rest for existing shareholders.

Analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) have identified primary investor worries as the deviation from a clean demerger and the potential hampering of value unlocking. Implications of stamp duty or taxation are also concerning.

Nevertheless, there are bright spots. The formation of a dedicated hotels unit would open up opportunities for partnerships with investors in the hospitality industry and at the same time derive cross synergies with ITC. The transaction augurs well for ITC as well. “We believe the demerger will free-up the earmarked annual capex of about ₹200 crore to ₹300 crore. On the de-merger of the hotels business, there could be surplus cash saving and could result in higher dividend payout for shareholders over the medium term, in our view," said Nomura’s analysts in a report on 25 July.

The hotel sector represents a relatively small portion of ITC’s revenue and earnings before interest and tax (Ebit), at 4% and 2% respectively for FY23. However, it accounted for approximately 11% of capital expenditure in the same year. Consequently, the demerger is expected to solidify ITC’s financial standing, improve capital allocation, and enhance the returns profile. Also, the 40% stake to be held by ITC would help in securing management control if at all a large shareholder plans to exit.

Despite this, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities do not think that the transaction is a gam changer. “The principle, we believe, is that the hotels business should not be starved of capital simply because ITC’s shareholders at large are unhappy with the cash and RoCE (return on capital employed) drag from its presence in the sector," said the JM Financial report.

As things stand, there is not much clarity on the transaction. For instance, the rationale behind ITC retaining a 40% stake in the new entity is unclear. Against this backdrop, analysts at Jefferies India note some unknowns. The broking firm sees a case for ITC to levy a brand royalty to the hotel business. “We also note that most analysts currently do not apply a hold-co discount which could potentially be the case once ITC Hotels is separately listed," said analysts at Jefferies in a report on 24 July.

However, given the hotel business’s relatively minor contribution to ITC’s overall valuation, this may not significantly impact ITC. As such, despite the recent drop in share price, investors have seen considerable returns, with a nearly 52% rally in ITC’s stock over the past year, greatly contributing to the Nifty FMCG index’s 20% rise.