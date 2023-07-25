Markets
ITC’s hotel biz demerger: weighing pros and cons
SummaryThe formation of a dedicated hotels unit would open up opportunities for partnerships with investors in the hospitality industry and at the same time derive cross synergies with ITC. But analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities do not think that the transaction is a game changer.
ITC Ltd.’s decision to spin-off its hotels business into a separate entity has evidently not gone down well with investors. Shares of the company have fallen by more than 8% from its 52-week high of ₹499.70 apiece seen on Monday.
